The Ogun State Police Command has foiled an attempt to smuggle a stolen 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus into the Benin Republic and arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the plot. The command said the suspects, identified as Seun Lawal, 46, a company driver, and Ademola Oriyomi, 38, his guarantor, were…...

The Ogun State Police Command has foiled an attempt to smuggle a stolen 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus into the Benin Republic and arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the plot.

The command said the suspects, identified as Seun Lawal, 46, a company driver, and Ademola Oriyomi, 38, his guarantor, were apprehended by operatives of the Idiroko Division while trying to move the vehicle across the international border for illegal disposal.

According to a statement on Saturday by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the operation followed credible intelligence received at about 11 p.m. on June 12, indicating that the suspects had positioned the bus at the Babaloke area of Idiroko and were preparing to take it into the neighbouring country under false pretences.

The statement said the Divisional Police Officer of Idiroko Division, Adejuwon Ariyo, immediately mobilised a surveillance team to the location, where the suspects were intercepted during the attempted cross-border movement.

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Police said operatives demobilised the vehicle by shooting one of its tyres, preventing it from being driven across the border.

“The prompt intervention led to the arrest of the two suspects and the recovery of the stolen 28-seater Toyota Coaster bus at the scene,” the statement said.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, revealed that Lawal allegedly conspired with Oriyomi to steal and sell the company-owned vehicle in the Benin Republic.

The suspects reportedly admitted that the proceeds from the sale were intended to facilitate their relocation after the transaction.

The police said both men remain in custody while investigations continue to determine whether they are linked to a wider cross-border vehicle theft syndicate.

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Commending the officers involved in the operation, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Bode Ojajuni, praised the professionalism, vigilance and tactical response of CSP Ariyo and his team, noting that their intelligence-led action ensured the recovery of the stolen vehicle.