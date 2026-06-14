The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the commencement of the next phase of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, directing applicants who participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in November 2025 to check their application status on the board’s recruitment portal, from Monday 15th to…...

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the commencement of the next phase of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, directing applicants who participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in November 2025 to check their application status on the board’s recruitment portal, from Monday 15th to Friday 20th June, 2026.

The board said the next stage of the exercise will involve physical screening and document verification for shortlisted candidates.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13, by the Secretary to the Board, A.M. Jibril, applicants were advised to log on to the official recruitment portal using the application number generated during their initial registration.

According to the board, candidates who are successfully shortlisted will be required to upload their credentials and select their preferred date and venue for the physical screening exercise.

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The statement urged applicants to carefully follow all instructions provided on the recruitment portal to avoid disqualification.

CDCFIB reiterated that the recruitment exercise remains entirely free of charge and warned applicants against dealing with individuals or groups demanding payment for recruitment-related services.

“The Board wishes to emphasize that the recruitment process is completely FREE. Hence, no FEE should be paid by applicants to any individual, agent, group or organization claiming to render assistance with shortlisting, venue allocation, document upload, access to screening venue, or final selection,” the statement said.

The board also cautioned members of the public against fake recruitment messages, fraudulent links and unauthorized persons claiming to act on its behalf.

It noted that all official information regarding the recruitment process would be communicated exclusively through the CDCFIB recruitment portal and other approved official communication channels.

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The board assured applicants of its commitment to conducting a transparent, credible and merit-based recruitment process in line with established guidelines and regulations.