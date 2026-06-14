The Ondo State Police Command has arrested and arraigned a woman, identified as Olatunde Mary, for allegedly assaulting and inflicting serious injuries on her husband during a domestic dispute in Akure, the state capital. The command said the suspect, who resides at Ilado II along Igbatoro Road, Akure, was prosecuted…...

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested and arraigned a woman, identified as Olatunde Mary, for allegedly assaulting and inflicting serious injuries on her husband during a domestic dispute in Akure, the state capital.

The command said the suspect, who resides at Ilado II along Igbatoro Road, Akure, was prosecuted after investigations established a prima facie case of spousal battery and wounding.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Abayomi Jimoh, the incident was reported to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit at the state police headquarters in Akure on June 3, 2026.

The statement said detectives immediately launched an investigation following the complaint.

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Preliminary findings revealed that the incident occurred on June 2 at about 2:30 p.m. during a disagreement between the suspect and her husband, Olatunde Julius.

Police alleged that during the altercation, the woman assaulted her husband and used a cutlass to inflict a deep cut on his left hand, causing severe injuries.

The victim was subsequently rushed for medical treatment, where his injuries were examined and documented.

Investigators were said to have obtained statements from both parties and gathered relevant evidence before concluding the investigation.

The police said the suspect was arrested and later arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.

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The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP Felix Ohagwu, reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling domestic violence and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice irrespective of gender or status.

The command described domestic violence as a serious threat to the safety, dignity and well-being of individuals and urged members of the public to promptly report cases of abuse and gender-related offences to the nearest police station or the Gender-Based Violence Unit.