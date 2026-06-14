The Kwara State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists, including an alleged leader of the outlawed Eiye Confraternity, Idowu Akorede, during a targeted operation in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of the state. The arrests were carried out by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) following intelligence…...

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists, including an alleged leader of the outlawed Eiye Confraternity, Idowu Akorede, during a targeted operation in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

The arrests were carried out by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) following intelligence reports on the activities of suspected cult members and violent criminals operating within the community.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the operation was conducted on June 11, 2026, as part of the command’s ongoing efforts to combat cultism and other violent crimes across the state.

The police said one Idowu Akorede of Ijagbo, identified as the alleged Capon of the Eiye Confraternity, was arrested at a hideout in the town, while three other suspects were apprehended in follow-up operations.

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Preliminary investigations, according to the command, indicate that the suspects belong to a criminal gang linked to cult-related violence, robbery and other offences.

The group is also alleged to have been involved in attacks on residents, dispossessing victims of their valuables in broad daylight and creating fear within the community.

The statement noted that the suspects attempted to resist arrest by attacking operatives with broken bottles when they sighted the police team.

However, the officers reportedly overpowered and arrested them without sustaining injuries.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the suspects reportedly resisted arrest and launched an attack on the officers with broken bottles in a bid to evade capture. The operatives, however, exercised restraint, professionalism, and tactical superiority in subduing the suspects and taking them into custody without injury,” the statement said.

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The suspects have since been transferred to Ilorin and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

The command said efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network.

Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, commended the operatives for their professionalism and dedication, while reiterating the command’s resolve to tackle criminality and ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

The police also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing useful information to support ongoing efforts to combat crime and maintain public safety.