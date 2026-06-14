The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian businessman, Abugu Oliver Ikechukwu, for allegedly attempting to smuggle 6.10 kilograms of liquid cocaine concealed in shirts and towels into the country. The agency disclosed that the 41-year-old suspect was apprehended by operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian businessman, Abugu Oliver Ikechukwu, for allegedly attempting to smuggle 6.10 kilograms of liquid cocaine concealed in shirts and towels into the country.

The agency disclosed that the 41-year-old suspect was apprehended by operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, after arriving from São Paulo, Brazil, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on June 11.

According to the NDLEA, a thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of 14 shirts and towels allegedly soaked in liquid cocaine, dried and carefully ironed to evade detection.

“A 41-year-old Sao Paulo Brazil based businessman, Abugu Oliver Ikechukwu has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for importing shirts and towels impregnated with 6.10 kilograms of liquid cocaine from the South American country into Nigeria.

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“Abugu was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos upon arrival from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight on Thursday 11th June 2026.”

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he had lived in Brazil for more than 14 years, where he operates an African restaurant, and claimed he travelled to Nigeria to visit his wife and purchase food items for his business.

The anti-narcotics agency also announced the arrest of two persons living with disabilities over alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking activities in Abia and Rivers states.

A 60-year-old woman, Chidimma Sunday, was arrested with 1.8 kilograms of skunk by members of the Umuosu Vigilante Group in Umuna Autonomous Community, Isialangwa North Local Government Area of Abia State, before being handed over to NDLEA operatives.

In Rivers State, a 28-year-old suspect, Abubakar Usman, was apprehended during a raid in the Rumuokoro area of Port Harcourt. NDLEA operatives reportedly recovered 400 grams of skunk, five grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of tramadol, five grams of swinol and 18 grams of diazepam from him.

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In Delta State, operatives arrested a 36-year-old suspect, Onya Jude, at Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area after allegedly discovering 2.8 kilograms of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, concealed inside five gas cylinders.

The agency also arrested two suspected drug dealers identified as Jamilu Idris, also known as Jama, and Aminu Abdullahi, also known as Momo, in the Kasuwan Katako area of Gombe State.

The duo were allegedly found in possession of three large blocks of skunk weighing 2.738 kilograms.

In Kano State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a 39-year-old woman, Ngozi Gaius, along the Zaria-Kano Road with 6,000 pills of tramadol 225mg.

Similarly, in Kwara State, two suspects, Nasiru Hamza and Muhammad Sani, were arrested along the Bode Saadu Road while allegedly transporting 600 compressed blocks of skunk weighing 304 kilograms in a Toyota Jeep.

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The agency recorded one of its biggest seizures in Taraba State, where operatives acting on intelligence raided a warehouse in Maihula village, Bali Local Government Area, and recovered 63 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 1,121.5 kilograms.

The warehouse was reportedly linked to a suspected drug dealer, Ali Adamu.

In the Federal Capital Territory, NDLEA officers arrested Emmanuel Nnadi along the Gwagwalada Expressway and recovered assorted illicit substances, including 30,400 pills of tramadol, 750 pills of pregabalin, 200 pills of molly and 592 bottles of codeine syrup.

The agency also recovered a large consignment of Ghana Loud weighing 1,102 kilograms around the Alaba International Market area of Ojo, Lagos.

Beyond enforcement operations, the NDLEA said it sustained its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign through sensitisation programmes in schools, communities, workplaces and traditional institutions across several states, including Nasarawa, Enugu, Lagos, Kano, Anambra and Rivers.

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The development was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

Babafemi said NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), commended officers involved in the arrests and seizures and urged personnel across the country to intensify efforts against drug trafficking while sustaining public awareness campaigns on the dangers of drug abuse.