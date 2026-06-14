A community leader, Adeniyi Adelana, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. According to reports, the incident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday when six armed kidnappers stormed the residence of Adelana. The assailants reportedly invaded the premises under…...

A community leader, Adeniyi Adelana, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday when six armed kidnappers stormed the residence of Adelana.

The assailants reportedly invaded the premises under the cover of darkness and forcefully whisked the victim away through a nearby bush path to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Police Arraign Woman for Allegedly Injuring Husband with Cutlass in Ondo

Following the incident, the Ondo State Police Command immediately launched a coordinated rescue operation aimed at securing the safe release of the community leader and apprehending those responsible for the crime.

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Upon receiving the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of B Division, Owo, promptly mobilized a combined team of police operatives and other security personnel to the scene.

The area was swiftly secured, while a preliminary assessment of the crime scene was conducted as part of ongoing investigations.

During the attack, the victim’s wife sustained a gunshot injury to her right hand. She was immediately rescued and taken to a nearby medical facility, where she is currently receiving treatment and responding positively to medical attention.

The Police Command disclosed that a comprehensive search-and-rescue operation