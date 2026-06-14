Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has launched the distribution of river clearance and environmental management equipment to 15 community-based organizations operating along the Hadejia, Auyo and Komadugu river corridors, totackle flooding and protect livelihoods. The intervention is designed to strengthen flood prevention efforts, improve environmental management, and empower local communities…...

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has launched the distribution of river clearance and environmental management equipment to 15 community-based organizations operating along the Hadejia, Auyo and Komadugu river corridors, totackle flooding and protect livelihoods.

The intervention is designed to strengthen flood prevention efforts, improve environmental management, and empower local communities to take ownership of protecting waterways across vulnerable areas of the state.

The programme, implemented through the Jigawa State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, covers communities stretching from Dabi in Ringim Local Government Area to border communities linking Jigawa and Yobe States.

Speaking during the launch ceremony in Auyo Local Government Area, Governor Umar Namadi says government alone cannot win the fight against environmental degradation and recurring floods.

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He stresses that community participation remains critical to protecting lives, farmland, and infrastructure.

According to the governor, regular river dredging and the removal of invasive weeds and other blockages are necessary to ensure the free flow of water, support agricultural activities, improve livestock production, and preserve aquatic ecosystems.

Governor Namadi notes that the initiative builds on the success of a similar programme introduced in Ringim in 2024, which helped improve water flow and significantly reduced flooding in affected communities.

The equipment distributed includes 25 boats, over 10,000 sacks, 500 spades, 500 shovels, 200 axes, 1,000 cutlasses, 500 rakes, 300 hoes, 100 ploughs, and other tools needed for river clearance and environmental sanitation activities.

Describing the Hadejia and Komadugu rivers as economic lifelines for thousands of residents, the governor says clearing waterways will boost farming, fishing, and other economic activities while reducing the threat of annual floods.

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Governor Namadi also reveals that the state government, through the World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Programme, has acquired two additional amphibious excavators for dredging operations.

With two excavators already owned by the state and another two provided by the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Jigawa now has six operational amphibious excavators working across its river basins.

He says the machines have already dredged more than 180 kilometres of rivers and water channels across the state, helping to improve water flow and reduce flood risks in several communities.

Governor Namadi reaffirms his administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability and flood control under its 12-point development agenda, emphasizing that lasting results can only be achieved through unity and collective responsibility.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Nura Kazaure, says the annual distribution programme reflects the government’s commitment to environmental conservation, community empowerment, and sustainable management of natural resources.

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He warns that pollution and blocked waterways continue to threaten fishing, agriculture, and livelihoods, urging traditional rulers, youth groups, community leaders, and residents to support efforts aimed at keeping rivers clean and accessible.

Dr. Kazaure describes the distributed materials as more than just equipment, saying they represent an investment in safer communities, improved food security, and a healthier environment.

As climate-related flooding continues to pose challenges across many parts of Nigeria, Jigawa State’s investment in community-led river management highlights the growing importance of preventive action.