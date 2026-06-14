The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has postponed the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course for prospective corps members deployed to Niger State following ongoing renovation works at the state orientation camp in Paiko. The development was announced in a statement by the NYSC Director of Information and Public…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has postponed the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course for prospective corps members deployed to Niger State following ongoing renovation works at the state orientation camp in Paiko.

The development was announced in a statement by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu.

According to the statement, the postponement became necessary due to extensive damage caused by a recent windstorm at the Paiko orientation camp, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation by the Niger State Government.

The scheme said efforts were underway to secure an alternative venue for the exercise and assured affected prospective corps members that a new date for the commencement of the orientation course would be announced in due course.

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“Consequently, NYSC Management is making urgent arrangements to secure an alternative venue for the Orientation Course.

“A new commencement date and other relevant details will be communicated to affected Prospective Corps Members in due course,” the statement said.

The NYSC expressed regret over any inconvenience the postponement may cause prospective corps members and their families, while appealing for understanding and cooperation.