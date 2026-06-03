As preparations for the 2026 Batch 'B' Stream I Orientation Course gather momentum, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has emphasised the importance of equipping young Nigerians with the skills and values needed to drive national development....

As preparations for the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course gather momentum, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has emphasised the importance of equipping young Nigerians with the skills and values needed to drive national development.

The Scheme also stressed the need to strengthen the Orientation Course as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, stated this today in his keynote address during the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Course Workshop, held in Abuja.

According to the Director-General, Orientation Courses must serve as milestones of impact and renewed citizenship.

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He further noted that as the corps population continues to grow, the number of Prospective Corps Members is also increasing, making it imperative for state governments to appreciate and fulfill their obligations to the Scheme through the provision of befitting and functional orientation camps.

“This context underscores the importance of both comprehensive review and inclusive participation in these workshops,” he said.

“Effectively managing this growing number of Corps Members presents not only logistical challenges but also an opportunity to expand our developmental impact as a Scheme. By aligning orientation content with national priorities, we can ensure that a larger intake yields better results,” Nafiu added.

The Director-General charged camp officials to serve as role models for staff and Corps Members alike.

“Demonstrate good conduct so that Corps Members can look up to you. Guide and inspire them, and make it clear that unethical behaviour by camp officials and Corps Members will not be tolerated,” he said.

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He also advocated the constructive use of digital media tools and public perception platforms to train Corps Members in responsible digital conduct and effective community mobilization.

“Our orientation programmes should leverage digital media tools constructively and train Corps Members in responsible digital conduct and effective community mobilization,” he said.

Nafiu further stressed the need to prioritize security awareness and sustain close collaboration with security agencies to ensure the safety of orientation camps.

“We must promote security awareness and maintain close cooperation with our security partners to keep our camps safe,” he stated.

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Earlier, the NYSC Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Nura Umar, in his welcome address, said the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Course Workshop was designed to review the successes and identify gaps in previous orientation courses in order to enhance planning for future exercises.

He added that the workshop’s theme, ” Strengthening the Orientation Course to Advance National Priorities And Contemporary Challenges,” underscores the critical role the NYSC Orientation Course plays in shaping the values, conduct, and overall service experience of Corps Members for impactful national service.

Umar noted that the Orientation Course instils discipline, patriotism, and national values in Corps Members. He urged participants to use the forum to critically review past experiences with a view to improving service delivery and camp management.