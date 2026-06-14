The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has commenced the physical screening and document verification phase of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, requiring applicants who participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to check their status on the official recruitment portal. TVC News Online had earlier reported that the…...

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has commenced the physical screening and document verification phase of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, requiring applicants who participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to check their status on the official recruitment portal.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the commencement of the next phase of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, directing applicants who participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in November 2025 to check their application status on the board’s recruitment portal, from Monday 15th to Friday 20th June, 2026.

Following the board’s announcement, applicants are expected to complete a series of steps before attending the screening exercise.

Below is a step-by-step guide for the CDCFIB Recruitment process:

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1. Confirm Shortlisting Status

Applicants are required to visit the official CDCFIB recruitment portal and log in using the application number or registration details generated during the initial application process.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will be able to proceed to the next stage of the exercise, while those not shortlisted will not continue in the current recruitment phase.

2. Upload Required Documents

Shortlisted applicants must upload all necessary credentials and supporting documents through the recruitment portal.

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The documents typically include:

Birth certificate or age declaration

National Identification Number (NIN) slip

Certificate of state of origin or indigene certificate

Academic certificates, including WAEC, NECO, ND, HND or university degrees, depending on the cadre applied for

Recent passport photograph

Other valid means of identification such as National ID card, Permanent Voter’s Card, driver’s licence or international passport

Applicants are advised to ensure that all uploaded documents are clear, legible and meet the specified format and size requirements.

3. Select Screening Venue and Date

After uploading the required documents, shortlisted candidates are expected to choose their preferred screening centre from available locations across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

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Applicants must also select a convenient date for the physical screening exercise from the options provided on the portal.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before final submission, as modifications may not be permitted afterward.

4. Print Screening Slip

Upon successful completion of the registration process, applicants should download and print their screening acknowledgement slip.

The slip will contain important information, including:

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Candidate’s name

Application or candidate number

Screening venue

Date and time of screening

Applicants are encouraged to print multiple copies and keep them safe for reference throughout the recruitment process.

5. Attend Physical Screening

Candidates are required to appear at their selected screening centres on the scheduled date with all relevant documents, including original credentials and printed screening slips.

Applicants should arrive early and comply with all instructions issued by recruitment officials.

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The screening exercise is expected to include document verification and other assessments as may be determined by the board.

6. Monitor Updates on Subsequent Stages

Following the physical screening exercise, successful candidates will be notified of further stages of the recruitment process through the official recruitment portal and other approved communication channels.

These stages may include additional assessments, training arrangements or final selection procedures.

7. Beware of Fraudsters

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The CDCFIB has repeatedly warned that the recruitment exercise is entirely free.

Applicants are advised not to make payments to any individual, agent or organisation claiming to influence shortlisting, venue allocation, document verification or final selection.

The board urged candidates to rely solely on information published through its official recruitment portal and authorised communication channels.