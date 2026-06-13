The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods, and delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians as the country marks 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance and the third anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods, and delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians as the country marks 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance and the third anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance on Saturday during an appearance on ‘Radio Link’, a Radio Nigeria public engagement programme held as part of Democracy Day activities.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Saturday, June 13.

He said the administration, while acknowledging prevailing security challenges in some parts of the country, is intensifying efforts to neutralise threats and restore peace nationwide.

“The Tinubu administration, while acknowledging the security challenges in parts of the country, is nevertheless relentlessly applying decisive measures to neutralize threats, restore peace, and create a secure environment where citizens can live, work, and prosper,” the Minister said.

On the economy, Idris expressed optimism that ongoing reforms were beginning to yield positive results, noting that key indicators were already pointing toward recovery, stability, and long-term growth.

He maintained that Democracy Day represents more than a historical milestone, describing it as a symbol of Nigeria’s democratic resilience and shared aspiration for accountable governance.

He said the government was urging citizens to uphold values of unity, patriotism, and transparency, which he described as central to sustaining democratic progress in the country.

During the live programme, several callers commended the administration’s reforms, while others urged the government to intensify efforts in addressing insecurity, stabilising the economy, and strengthening the credibility of elections.