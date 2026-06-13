First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has called for greater protection, inclusion, and access to healthcare for persons living with albinism, as the world marks International Albinism Awareness Day 2026. In a message to commemorate the day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the First Lady urged Nigerians to deepen awareness of the…...

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has called for greater protection, inclusion, and access to healthcare for persons living with albinism, as the world marks International Albinism Awareness Day 2026.

In a message to commemorate the day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the First Lady urged Nigerians to deepen awareness of the rights, dignity, health, and wellbeing of persons with albinism under the theme, *“Demanding Our Rights: Protect Our Skin, Preserve Our Lives.”*

She noted that persons living with albinism continue to face discrimination, stigma, and serious health risks, particularly skin cancer resulting from prolonged exposure to sunlight.

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According to her, limited access to sunscreen, protective clothing, regular skin screenings, and treatment services continues to worsen the challenges faced by affected individuals.

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The First Lady called for sustained efforts to promote inclusion and protect the rights of persons with albinism, while urging stakeholders to strengthen access to healthcare services.

She also advocated for the creation of a more inclusive society where every individual is treated with fairness, love, respect, and equal opportunity.