Former spokesperson of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that he was beaten by traders and youths at the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos. Igbokwe, an APC chieftain, refuted the claims in a video posted…...

Former spokesperson of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that he was beaten by traders and youths at the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos.

Igbokwe, an APC chieftain, refuted the claims in a video posted on his Facebook page, describing the reports as false and misleading.

According to him, the incident occurred when he visited the market to purchase a vehicle spare part. He explained that shortly after arriving, some youths recognised him and began calling out his name while gathering.

“I went to the market in search of a vehicle parts. Immediately I came down from my vehicle, I started seeing those boys saying, ‘This is Joe Igbokwe, this is Joe Igbokwe.’ They were saying all sorts of things and their numbers kept increasing,” he said.

See video here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/987816254072308/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

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The former APC spokesman said he moved around the market in search of spare parts and, after purchasing what he needed, returned to his car to drop off the items. He then proceeded to a friend’s shop within the market as a group of youths began advancing in his direction.

“Immediately I found the vehicle part I was looking for, I picked it and decided to leave the vicinity and went straight into my friend’s shop inside the market,” he stated.

Igbokwe said his friend later contacted market leaders who came to the shop and remained with him for some time before he eventually decided to leave.

“Immediately I came out of the shop, I saw a large number of them saying all sorts of things, but none came close nor attacked me. I moved into my car and drove off,” he added.

He stressed that at no point during the encounter was he physically assaulted, insisting that nobody laid hands on him contrary to reports being circulated online.

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The APC stalwart said he was compelled to issue the clarification because of the growing volume of messages, calls and social media posts expressing concern about his well-being.

According to him, false narratives about the incident had gained traction on several social media platforms, including his Facebook page, prompting him to set the record straight.

Igbokwe also made remarks about security and public order in Lagos, maintaining that any attempt to physically attack him would have attracted swift consequences.

“This is Lagos. Those boys cannot do anything funny. If they try it, they will collect. This is Lagos, not the South-East,” he said.

Recalling a past political incident, Igbokwe referenced a campaign visit to Alaba Market during the administration of former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, when the side mirror of his (Fashola) official vehicle was allegedly removed by the youth.

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He argued that such actions would not be tolerated, reiterating his position that disorderly conduct would be firmly addressed.

The APC chieftain expressed appreciation to friends, associates and supporters who had reached out to inquire about his health and safety following the reports.

He also urged members of the public and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information, warning that misinformation could unnecessarily create panic and distort the true account of events.