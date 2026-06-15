The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining constructive engagement with the media as part of efforts to improve public understanding of economic policies and reforms. Oyedele made the commitment during a courtesy visit by members of the…...

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining constructive engagement with the media as part of efforts to improve public understanding of economic policies and reforms.

Oyedele made the commitment during a courtesy visit by members of the Abuja Chapter of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) to the Ministry of Finance.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Maryann Duke.

According to the minister, sustained collaboration between the ministry and the media is essential to ensuring that Nigerians are adequately informed about government programmes, policies and ongoing economic reforms.

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He stressed that government has a responsibility to communicate its activities in a transparent, accountable and responsible manner, noting that the media remains a critical bridge between policymakers and the public.

Oyedele also underscored the importance of regular interaction with finance correspondents, describing the relationship between the ministry and FICAN as vital to strengthening public trust, promoting transparency and enhancing citizens’ understanding of economic initiatives.

The minister noted that effective communication of government policies would contribute significantly to public awareness and support for economic reforms aimed at improving the nation’s economy.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman of the Abuja Chapter of FICAN, Mr. Udoh, commended the minister for maintaining an open channel of communication with journalists covering the finance sector.

He described the association as a dependable partner of the ministry and assured that its members would continue to support efforts aimed at effectively disseminating information on government economic policies and programmes.

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Udoh noted that the media plays a crucial role in national development by providing citizens with accurate and timely information needed to understand government actions and reforms.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in order to promote transparency and ensure that Nigerians remain well informed about key economic policies and reform initiatives.