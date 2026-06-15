The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Governorship Candidate in Jigawa State, Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, says he may be forced to leave Nigeria if the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is re-elected without significant improvements in the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians. Nakudu maintains that young people stand to bear the greatest…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Governorship Candidate in Jigawa State, Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, says he may be forced to leave Nigeria if the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is re-elected without significant improvements in the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

Nakudu maintains that young people stand to bear the greatest burden if the country’s current challenges remain unresolved.

The ADC governorship candidate made the remarks while receiving the leadership of ADC Youths in Jigawa State.

He criticized the present administration for what he described as its failure to provide basic services, including potable water, reliable electricity, quality education, and adequate security.

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According to Nakudu, it is unacceptable that access to clean water is still being used as a campaign promise more than six decades after Nigeria gained independence in 1960.

He argues that governments should be judged by their ability to provide essential services that directly improve the lives of citizens.

Addressing the youths, Nakudu urged them to take an active role in the democratic process and support leadership that prioritizes development and good governance.

He warned that if meaningful political change is not achieved, young Nigerians will continue to face the consequences of poor infrastructure, unemployment, insecurity, and limited economic opportunities.

Nakudu’s comments add to the growing national debate on governance, accountability, and service delivery as political stakeholders begin positioning for future elections.

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With access to water, electricity, education, healthcare, and security remaining major concerns across many communities, analysts say voters are increasingly focused on leaders who can deliver measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.