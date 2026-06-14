Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Immigration Service, have arrested 46 suspected illegal immigrants in Ogun State following actionable intelligence. The joint operation, which began on 11 June 2026, led to the arrest of…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Immigration Service, have arrested 46 suspected illegal immigrants in Ogun State following actionable intelligence.

The joint operation, which began on 11 June 2026, led to the arrest of the suspects at various locations in Ijebu Imushin, Ijebu Ilese and surrounding communities.

According to a statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 35 Artillery Brigade, Major Idereghi Akari, preliminary investigations revealed that the individuals had allegedly lived in the state for about six months without valid immigration documents.

During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be merchants and workers affiliated with an online marketing platform.

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A breakdown of the suspects shows 18 nationals of Burkina Faso, 23 from Côte d’Ivoire, four from Togo, and one from Senegal. The group comprises 36 males and 10 females.

The Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Friday Onu, commended the troops and collaborating agencies for their professionalism and vigilance.

He urged residents to remain security conscious and promptly report suspicious activities or persons to relevant authorities.

He noted that the operation underscores the commitment of the Nigerian Army and sister security agencies to curbing irregular migration, enhancing internal security, and safeguarding national interests.