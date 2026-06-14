The Lagos State Police Command has announced plans to commence a statewide enforcement operation against vehicles with covered, obscured, unauthorised, defaced or missing registration number plates as part of efforts to strengthen security and curb criminal activities in the state. The exercise, scheduled to begin on Monday, June 15, 2026,…...

The Lagos State Police Command has announced plans to commence a statewide enforcement operation against vehicles with covered, obscured, unauthorised, defaced or missing registration number plates as part of efforts to strengthen security and curb criminal activities in the state.

The exercise, scheduled to begin on Monday, June 15, 2026, follows a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, aimed at enhancing public safety and preventing criminal elements from concealing their identities.

In a statement on Sunday, June 14, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, the Command said the operation would be led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai.

“The Lagos State Police Command, in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, aimed at enhancing public safety, strengthening security, and denying criminal elements the opportunity to conceal their identities and activities, will commence a statewide enforcement exercise against vehicles with covered, obscured, unauthorised, defaced or no registration number plates.

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“The exercise will commence on Monday, 15th June 2026, and will be led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have been directed to enforce the directive within their jurisdictions and ensure full compliance by motorists.

The police warned that any vehicle found operating with covered, obscured, unauthorised, defaced or no registration number plates would be impounded and subjected to investigation in line with existing laws and procedures.

The Command explained that the initiative was designed to improve the ability of security agencies to identify vehicles, investigate crimes, track criminal suspects and strengthen the overall security architecture of the state.

It stressed that the enforcement exercise was not intended to inconvenience law-abiding residents but to serve as a proactive measure to enhance public safety.

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The police therefore advised motorists, transport operators and fleet owners to ensure that their vehicles carry valid and clearly visible registration number plates at all times.

Vehicle owners were also urged to keep their vehicle documents updated and readily available for inspection whenever required by law enforcement officers.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, noting that public cooperation would be critical to the success of the exercise.

It also called on residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, vehicles and activities to security agencies through the Command’s emergency lines.