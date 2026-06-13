The Ondo State Police Command has commenced a statewide enforcement operation against vehicles with covered, concealed, altered or defaced registration number plates, as well as unregistered vehicles, in a bid to strengthen security and curb criminal activities across the state. The initiative follows a directive by the Inspector-General of Police,…...

The Ondo State Police Command has commenced a statewide enforcement operation against vehicles with covered, concealed, altered or defaced registration number plates, as well as unregistered vehicles, in a bid to strengthen security and curb criminal activities across the state.

The initiative follows a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, ordering Commissioners of Police and heads of formations nationwide to intensify enforcement against vehicles operating without proper registration or with tampered identification details.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Abayomi Jimoh, on Friday, June 12, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Felix Ohagwu, said the exercise is aimed at enhancing public safety, improving crime prevention and enabling law enforcement agencies to effectively identify and track vehicles linked to criminal activities.

Ohagwu has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders and other officers across the state to ensure strict but professional implementation of the directive while respecting the rights of citizens.

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The command expressed concern over what it described as the growing trend of motorists deliberately concealing, covering, defacing or altering vehicle registration numbers to evade identification.

According to the police, such practices are unlawful and pose serious security risks, as criminals often exploit unregistered and unidentifiable vehicles to perpetrate crimes and escape detection.

The statement warned that vehicles operating without approved registration number plates, displaying obscured plates or carrying altered registration details would be sanctioned.

“As part of the ongoing operation, vehicles found without approved registration number plates, vehicles displaying covered or obscured number plates, and those with altered or defaced registration details will be contravened, impounded where necessary and subjected to the appropriate legal processes as stipulated by law,” the statement said.

The command advised vehicle owners and motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and that approved registration numbers are clearly displayed at all times.

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It noted that compliance with vehicle registration regulations is not only a legal requirement but also a vital tool for effective policing, intelligence gathering and public safety.

The police also called on residents to cooperate with officers during the enforcement exercise and report suspicious vehicles or activities to the nearest police station.