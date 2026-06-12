Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has sponsored a total of 42 bills in the first three years of the 10th National Assembly, emerging as the most active lawmaker in terms of private member bill sponsorship, according to records from the Senate. The 10th National Assembly, inaugurated on…...

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has sponsored a total of 42 bills in the first three years of the 10th National Assembly, emerging as the most active lawmaker in terms of private member bill sponsorship, according to records from the Senate.

The 10th National Assembly, inaugurated on June 13, 2023, following a proclamation by President Bola Tinubu, marks its third anniversary on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

A review published in the third anniversary edition of *The Parliamentarian*, a magazine produced by the media office of the Deputy President of the Senate, showed that Senator Barau sponsored 42 bills between June 2023 and June 2026, with five of the proposed legislations already passed by the National Assembly.

The lawmaker, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, sponsored 13 bills in 2023, nine in 2024, 17 in 2025 and three in 2026, reflecting sustained legislative activity across multiple sectors.

Among the bills that have successfully scaled legislative hurdles are the North West Development Commission Establishment Bill, the National Identity Management Commission (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, the Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill, the Federal Medical Centre, Gwarzo, Kano State (Establishment) Bill, and the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo (Establishment) Bill.

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The bills cover a broad spectrum of national concerns, including education, healthcare, agriculture, constitutional amendment, governance reforms, economic development, renewable energy, telecommunications, digital assets regulation and industrial growth.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described the achievement as a remarkable legislative milestone.

According to him, sponsoring 42 bills within three years demonstrates Senator Barau’s commitment to legislative excellence and national development.

“Senator Barau, fondly called ‘Maliya’, has always been known as someone who raises the bar to enviable heights in all his endeavours,” Mudashir said.

He noted that the Deputy Senate President achieved the feat while simultaneously carrying out the demanding responsibilities of assisting the Senate President in providing leadership for the upper chamber.

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Mudashir also highlighted Senator Barau’s role beyond Nigeria’s borders, noting that he serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, where he has continued to play a significant leadership role in the regional legislative body.

Several of the bills sponsored by Senator Barau seek to establish new educational institutions, including federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, while others focus on improving public accountability, occupational safety, healthcare delivery, cooperative societies, manufacturing competitiveness and digital economy regulation.

His legislative portfolio also includes proposals on renewable energy development, e-health services, child welfare, maternal and newborn healthcare, military welfare funding, project continuity and constitutional reforms.

Read full statement below

PRESS RELEASE

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‎42 Bills in 36 Months: Senator Barau Raises the Bar in the 10th Senate

A total of 42 bills have so far been sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, in three years, from June 13, 2023, to June 13, 2026, records from the Senate have revealed.

Senator Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, has emerged as the most active lawmaker in the 10th Senate in terms of private member bill sponsorship.

Following the proclamation letter by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The 10th National Assembly marks its third anniversary on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The Parliamentarian Magazine, a publication of the media office of the Deputy President of the Senate, to mark the third anniversary of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, showed that of the 42 bills, five have been passed.

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The Parliamentarian, a magazine publish by the media office of the Deputy President of the Senate, in its third anniversary edition chronicles the activities of the Deputy President of the Senate including bills sponsorship.

The breakdown shows that Senator Barau sponsored: 13 bills in 2023, 9 bills in 2024, 17 bills in 2025 and 3 bills in 2026.

The five bills sponsored by the Deputy Senate President that have been passed include that of the North West Development Commission, National Identity Management Commission (Repeal & Enactment), Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Federal Medical Centre, Gwarzo, Kano State (Establishment) and Federal University of Science and Technology Kabo (Establishment).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the bills are multi-sectoral, covering education, industry, the economy, constitutional amendment, governance, and development, among others.

‎” Sponsoring forty-two bills in three years is, without doubt, a colossal legislative feat. Senator Barau, fondly called ‘Maliya’, has always been known as someone who raises the bar to enviable heights in all his endeavours.”

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” The Deputy Senate President has achieved this alongside the demanding duties of supporting the Senate President in providing leadership for the Senate. At the sub-regional legislature, the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Barau as the First Deputy Speaker has been playing a key role in the leadership of the regional assembly,” he said.

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Bills Sponsored by Senator Barau

2023

1 Development Planning and Project Continuity Bill, 2023 ( SB. 05)

2. In-Vitro Fertilisation Bill, 2023 (SB.47)

3. Cybercrimes (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2023 (SB.64)

4. Explosives Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2023(SB.70)

5. North West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB.90)

6. Federal Polytechnic Kabo (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB.125)

7. Federal University of Education Bichi (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB.126)

8. Federal College of Education Jamare (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB.127)

9. Federal University of Agriculture Danbatta (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 177)

10. Nigerian Real Estate Industry (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2023 (SB. 238)

11. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2023 (SB.262)

12. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2023 (SB.281)

13. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2023 (SB. 288)

2024

14. Government Performance and Accountability Bill, 2024 (SB.360)

15. National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB.363).

16. SB. 403 – Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (SB.403)

17. Renewable Energy Bill, 2024 (SB.431)

18. Occupational Safety and Health Bill, 2024 (SB. 433)

19. National Identity Management Commission (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2024 (SB.472)

20. Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (SB.477)

21. Federal Medical Centre, Gwarzo, Kano State (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB. 545)

22. Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano State (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB. 663)

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2025

23. Federal University of Science and Technology Kabo (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 691)

24. E-Health Bill, 2025 (SB. 758)

25. SB. 784 – Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025 (SB. 784)

26. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025 (SB.785)

27. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025 (SB. 786)

28. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025 (SB. 793)

29. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025 (SB. 804)

30. Nigeria Cooperative Societies Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 828)

31. Armed Forces Comfort Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 882)

32. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025 (SB. 907)

33. Microbiology Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 912)

34. Nigeria First (Manufacturing Sector Development and Competitiveness) Bill, 2025 (SB. 920)

35. National Academic Depository Bill, 2025 (SB. 930)

36. Cryptocurrency Prohibition and Regulation Bill, 2025 (SB.931)

37. SB. 943 – Child and Parents (Care, Protection and Education) Bill, 2025 (SB.943)

38. Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Bill, 2025 (SB. 948)

39. Virtual Asset and Service Providers Bill, 2025 (SB. 956)

2026

40. Utilities Charges Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 1029)

‎41. Nigeria Communications Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 1046)

42. Equipment Leasing Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (SB:1051)

Signed:

Ismail Mudashir

Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity

June 12, 2026.