Turkish champions Galatasaray have reportedly rejected a massive offer from Atletico Madrid for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, underlining their determination to keep hold of one of their most valuable players. According to Turkish publication Turkiye Gazetesi, the Spanish giants submitted a bid worth €120 million for the Super Eagles forward,…...

Turkish champions Galatasaray have reportedly rejected a massive offer from Atletico Madrid for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, underlining their determination to keep hold of one of their most valuable players.

According to Turkish publication Turkiye Gazetesi, the Spanish giants submitted a bid worth €120 million for the Super Eagles forward, a figure that would have represented a record transfer fee for the Istanbul-based club.

However, Galatasaray are said to have dismissed the proposal without hesitation, sending a clear message about their intentions regarding the Nigerian international.

READ ALSO: Osimhen Clinches Footballer of the Year Award in Turkey

“Sorry, we are not selling,” the club reportedly told Atletico Madrid in response to the approach.

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Osimhen joined Galatasaray from Napoli last summer in a deal worth €75 million and has since established himself as a key figure for the Turkish side.

The club’s stance suggests they place an even higher valuation on the prolific striker and are unwilling to consider offers below their asking price.

Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, with several top clubs reportedly monitoring his situation following another impressive campaign.