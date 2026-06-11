Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has received a major boost in his officiating career after being selected by UEFA to take charge of the 2026 Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa. The appointment comes just weeks after Artan missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he had…...

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has received a major boost in his officiating career after being selected by UEFA to take charge of the 2026 Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

The appointment comes just weeks after Artan missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he had been tipped to become the first Somali referee to officiate at football’s biggest tournament.

Artan was unable to participate in the World Cup after reportedly being denied entry into the United States, a development that sparked widespread disappointment among football fans and stakeholders who had hoped to see him make history on the global stage.

Despite that setback, UEFA has demonstrated confidence in the official by assigning him one of the most prestigious matches on the European football calendar.

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The Super Cup pits the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain, against Europa League champions Aston Villa and is traditionally regarded as one of the curtain-raising events of the European season.

Over the years, the Somali referee has earned recognition for handling high-profile continental and international fixtures, building a reputation for consistency and composure in pressure-filled encounters.

With millions of viewers expected to follow the Super Cup final worldwide, Artan will have the opportunity to officiate one of European football’s showcase events, marking a remarkable turnaround after the disappointment of missing the World Cup.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that Somali international referee Omar Artan, who was set to become the first official from his country to take charge at the FIFA World Cup finals, has been denied entry into the United States.

Artan, who was named the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Referee of the Year, was reportedly refused entry at Miami International Airport and is currently in Turkey awaiting further clarification,