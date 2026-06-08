Somali international referee Omar Artan, who was set to become the first official from his country to take charge at the FIFA World Cup finals, has been denied entry into the United States. Artan, who was named the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Referee of the Year, was…...

Somali international referee Omar Artan, who was set to become the first official from his country to take charge at the FIFA World Cup finals, has been denied entry into the United States.

Artan, who was named the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Referee of the Year, was reportedly refused entry at Miami International Airport and is currently in Turkey awaiting further clarification, Sporting Life has reported.

No official reason has been given by United States immigration authorities for his repatriation, although Somalia is listed among several countries affected by a travel restriction policy introduced under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The incident comes just days before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup finals scheduled to take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 12 to July 19.

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Artan was among the 52 referees selected by FIFA to officiate at the global tournament, a major milestone in his officiating career.

A prominent figure in Somali football, he currently serves in the Somali national football league championships and became a FIFA-listed referee in 2018.

He has also officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), earning recognition for his performances on the continental stage.