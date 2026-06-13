Veteran actor, dramatist, filmmaker and academic, Kola Oyewo, has passed away at the age of 80, bringing to a close a remarkable career that shaped generations of theatre practitioners and actors across Nigeria. Oyewo, who was born on March 27, 1946, in Oba-Ile, Osun State, reportedly died peacefully on June…...

Veteran actor, dramatist, filmmaker and academic, Kola Oyewo, has passed away at the age of 80, bringing to a close a remarkable career that shaped generations of theatre practitioners and actors across Nigeria.

Oyewo, who was born on March 27, 1946, in Oba-Ile, Osun State, reportedly died peacefully on June 12, 2026. His death was announced by fellow Nollywood actor Kunle Afod in an Instagram post on Friday.

Afod described the late thespian as one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s theatre and film industry.

Here are 12 things to know about the late actor:

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1. He hailed from a royal family in Osun State

Kola Oyewo was born in Oba-Ile, Osun State, in Southwest Nigeria, and came from a royal lineage.

2. He combined acting with academics

Beyond his success on stage and screen, Oyewo built an impressive academic career, earning respect both as a performer and scholar.

3. He earned a Ph.D. in Drama

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The veteran actor obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Drama from the University of Ibadan after earlier earning a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University.

4. He began acting in 1964

Oyewo started his acting journey with the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group, where he played the role of Adejare in the production Orogun Adedigba.

5. He became famous for playing Odewale

One of his most celebrated performances was his portrayal of Odewale in Ola Rotimi’s classic play, The Gods Are Not to Blame.

Read Also JUST IN: Veteran Nollywood Actor Kola Oyewo Dies at 80

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6. He featured in several iconic productions

Throughout his career, he appeared in numerous acclaimed productions, including Saworoide, Sango, Super Story, Efunsetan Aniwura, Yemoja and O Le Ku.

7. His acting career spanned more than six decades

Oyewo remained active in Nigerian theatre and film for over 60 years, making him one of the industry’s longest-serving performers.

8. He taught at Obafemi Awolowo University

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The late actor served as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University between 1996 and 2011 before retiring.

9. He later headed a university department

Following his retirement from OAU, he became the Head of the Department of Dramatic Arts at Redeemer’s University.

10. He also lectured at Elizade University

Oyewo continued his academic career at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, where he contributed to the training of future theatre professionals.

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11. He recently spoke about his health challenges

In April 2026, the veteran actor revealed that he had been battling prostate enlargement, a condition he said affected his health and limited his participation in acting roles.

12. He was reported dead on Friday, 12 June 2026