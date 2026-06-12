Veteran Nollywood actor, Kola Oyewo, has died at the age of 80. His death was announced by fellow actor Kunle Afod in a post on Instagram on Friday, June 12. Afod paid tribute to the late thespian, describing him as one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s theatre and…...

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kola Oyewo, has died at the age of 80.

His death was announced by fellow actor Kunle Afod in a post on Instagram on Friday, June 12.

Afod paid tribute to the late thespian, describing him as one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s theatre and film industry.

“Tonight, we lost a true legend. Kola Oyewo has taken his final bow. His remarkable talent, timeless performances, and immense contributions to the Nigerian theatre and film industry will never be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest well, sir. Your work lives on. It’s a wrap,” Afod wrote.

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Oyewo, a respected actor and scholar, was widely celebrated for his contributions to stage drama, television and film over several decades.

He was regarded as one of the leading figures in the development of theatre arts in Nigeria and mentored generations of actors and performers.

The veteran actor had only recently celebrated his 80th birthday in March 2026.