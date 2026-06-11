The 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway in spectacular fashion on Thursday with a star-studded opening ceremony in Mexico City, while Los Angeles rolled out a series of football-themed events aimed at cementing its status as a major hub for the tournament. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and K-pop singer Ejae…...

The 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway in spectacular fashion on Thursday with a star-studded opening ceremony in Mexico City, while Los Angeles rolled out a series of football-themed events aimed at cementing its status as a major hub for the tournament.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and K-pop singer Ejae opened the tournament with a live rendition of the official World Cup anthem, DNA, before hosts Mexico faced South Africa in the competition’s opening match.

Although the anthem features contributions from David Guetta and Megan Thee Stallion, neither artiste was present at the ceremony.

Fans were also treated to performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who performed Dai Dai, while South African star Tyler ICU delivered the South African national anthem.

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Away from the action on the pitch, attention shifted to Los Angeles, where a packed schedule of fan experiences, concerts and watch parties was organised to celebrate the start of the tournament.

Sportswear giant adidas launched its “Home of Soccer” activation at BMO Stadium, transforming the venue into a free public fan zone developed in collaboration with the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.

Following the South Korea-Czechia fixture, the venue was scheduled to host a music festival featuring performances by Noodles and Grammy-winning Mexican singer Peso Pluma. The celebration was expected to conclude with a drone show narrated by Christian Pulisic ahead of the United States’ clash with Paraguay.

At the same time, Santa Monica hosted a preview of the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club, where comedian Kevin Hart led the opening-night festivities. The event featured performances from Ludacris, DJ Pee Wee and Disco Lines, alongside another drone display narrated by Pulisic.

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The celebrations continue on Friday as Coca-Cola and Spotify host a United States-Paraguay watch party featuring performances by De La Rose and Gonzy, alongside cultural activities and food experiences highlighting Hispanic heritage.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated’s “SI Beyond the Pitch” series is set to combine football, entertainment and nightlife across several World Cup host cities.

The programme opens at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles with a headline performance by Nelly before moving to Dallas and Miami later in the tournament, with performances from Gordo and The Chainsmokers respectively.