The United States government has issued a warning to foreign content creators and social media influencers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cautioning that earning money from content created while in the country on a tourist visa could result in deportation. The advisory was issued by US Customs and…...

The United States government has issued a warning to foreign content creators and social media influencers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cautioning that earning money from content created while in the country on a tourist visa could result in deportation.

The advisory was issued by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Homeland Security in an email statement to Spanish news agency EFE on Wednesday.

The agencies said foreign nationals who enter the United States under a tourist visa and generate income from US-based activities are in violation of the terms of their admission.

According to the agencies, creating content as the primary purpose of a visit and monetising it constitutes work and requires the appropriate work visa.

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“Having the sole purpose of the visit be content creation (as an influencer), thereby generating income from U.S. sources while in the country, is considered work and requires the appropriate visa,” the statement said.

CBP clarified that the B-2 tourist visa is strictly limited to leisure travel, family visits, tourism and medical treatment, and does not permit paid employment or income-generating activities carried out within the United States.

It added that visa holders who overstay or breach the conditions of their entry risk visa cancellation, deportation and possible future travel bans.

The rule applies to creators monetising content on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, and also extends to individuals working for media organisations while on tourist visas.

“Working for a media outlet on a tourist visa is also prohibited,” CBP stated.

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Immigration lawyer Alex Galvez told EFE that while violations could lead to loss of a tourist visa, some influencers may have legal arguments if their income is processed outside the United States or if their accounts are registered abroad.

The warning comes as the 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, is expected to attract a large number of independent digital creators covering the tournament.

Concerns over visa restrictions have also grown in the sports and media community. The International Sports Press Association recently raised alarm over entry denials affecting some of its members under current US immigration policies.

In another case, Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry into the United States ahead of the tournament.

In June 2025, Senegalese-Italian TikToker Khaby Lame, who has over 162 million followers, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Las Vegas airport and later self-deported after allegedly overstaying his visa.