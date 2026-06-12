The Arewa Revival Project has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, members of the National Assembly, and Nigerians on the occasion of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, describing the last three years of the Renewed Hope Administration as a period marked by “far-reaching reforms, democratic consolidation, and…...

The Arewa Revival Project has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, members of the National Assembly, and Nigerians on the occasion of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, describing the last three years of the Renewed Hope Administration as a period marked by “far-reaching reforms, democratic consolidation, and national repositioning.”

In a statement by the Project Coordinator, Arewa Revival Project, Muttaka Ahmed Ibrahim, to mark the occasion, the group said Nigeria’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, alongside the third anniversary of the current administration, underscored the need to acknowledge what it described as “significant efforts” by both the executive and legislative arms in addressing long-standing structural challenges.

The organisation noted that President Tinubu had demonstrated “courage and political will” in implementing reforms aimed at putting the country on a path of sustainable economic growth, fiscal responsibility, and institutional strengthening, adding that although some of the measures have imposed short-term hardship, they were designed to secure long-term stability.

The group highlighted key reform areas under the administration, beginning with economic stabilisation and fiscal reforms, where it said government policies have focused on reducing unsustainable expenditure, expanding revenue generation, and improving transparency in public finance management through ongoing tax reform initiatives.

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On infrastructure development, the Arewa Revival Project said the Renewed Hope Agenda had prioritised investments in roads, rail networks, power, housing, digital infrastructure, and strategic development corridors, noting that such projects are expected to boost connectivity, reduce the cost of doing business, and attract investment.

It also described progress in local government autonomy as one of the most significant democratic milestones of the current administration, pointing to policy directions and judicial outcomes that support direct financial allocation to local governments as a boost to grassroots governance and accountability.

In the education sector, the group commended the establishment and expansion of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying it has created improved access to higher education financing and strengthened human capital development.

While acknowledging ongoing security challenges, the statement said security agencies had recorded “notable successes” against banditry, kidnapping networks, and insurgency in several parts of the country, calling for sustained investment in intelligence and operational capacity to consolidate gains.

On agriculture and food security, the organisation said government interventions in mechanisation and local food production were crucial to reducing import dependence and promoting rural development and economic diversification.

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It also praised President Tinubu’s foreign engagements, noting that his diplomatic outreach had helped reposition Nigeria as a viable destination for investment and economic cooperation.

The group further commended Senate President Akpabio for what it described as “purposeful leadership” that has enhanced legislative stability, productivity, and cooperation with the executive arm of government.

According to the statement, the National Assembly under his leadership has supported governance through budget approvals, oversight functions, and the passage of key legislation aimed at strengthening economic reforms, national security, and institutional development.

It added that cooperation between both arms of government has contributed to policy continuity and institutional stability, even as it stressed the need to deepen democratic governance and improve service delivery.

While applauding progress made so far, the Arewa Revival Project acknowledged persistent challenges, including inflation, unemployment, poverty levels, and rising energy costs, urging government to sustain people-centred policies that improve living standards.

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The group reaffirmed its commitment to national unity, democratic values, youth empowerment, and good governance, expressing optimism that ongoing reforms would yield stronger economic outcomes and greater national cohesion.