The 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) has adopted a new Convention on decent work in the platform economy, marking a significant milestone in global efforts to protect workers in the rapidly expanding digital labour market. The conference, organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO), brought together delegates…...

The 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) has adopted a new Convention on decent work in the platform economy, marking a significant milestone in global efforts to protect workers in the rapidly expanding digital labour market.

The conference, organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO), brought together delegates from the ILO’s 187 member states in Geneva, Switzerland, to deliberate on critical issues affecting the future of work. The event, which commenced on June 1, focused on advancing labour standards, promoting gender equality, strengthening social dialogue, and reviewing the organization’s programme and budgetary matters.

A major highlight of the conference was the successful adoption of a new Convention aimed at ensuring decent work standards for workers engaged in the platform economy. The landmark agreement seeks to address concerns surrounding job security, fair remuneration, social protection, occupational safety, and workers’ rights in digital labour platforms.

The platform economy, driven by online and app-based services, has witnessed rapid growth worldwide, creating new employment opportunities while also raising concerns about labour protections and working conditions. The newly adopted Convention is expected to provide a global framework for governments, employers, and workers to safeguard the rights and welfare of millions of platform workers.

Delegates at the conference emphasised the need for modern labour standards that reflect the changing nature of work, particularly as technology continues to reshape employment relationships across sectors and regions.

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The conference also considered measures to advance gender equality in the workplace, promote inclusive economic growth, and strengthen social dialogue as a tool for resolving workplace challenges and improving labour relations.

Labour experts have described the adoption of the Convention as a historic step toward ensuring that technological innovation and digital transformation do not come at the expense of workers’ rights and dignity.

The International Labour Conference serves as the ILO’s highest decision-making body and meets annually to set international labour standards and discuss key issues affecting workers and employers around the world.