A 300-level Biochemistry student of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Zaharadeen Nuhu, has died after sustaining severe injuries during an attack by suspected thieves at a private hostel in Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The university’s Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Magawata, disclosed this in a…...

A 300-level Biochemistry student of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Zaharadeen Nuhu, has died after sustaining severe injuries during an attack by suspected thieves at a private hostel in Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The university’s Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Magawata, disclosed this in a circular issued on Thursday and made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the circular, the deceased, who hailed from Niger State, was attacked by a group of suspected thieves at his off-campus residence in Kalgo.

He sustained severe machete injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday.

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“It is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Allah that the university management announces the death of our dear student, Zaharadeen Nuhu, a 300-level student of the Department of Biochemistry.

The dean said the university management had contacted the Nigeria Police Force, Kalgo Division, and that investigations into the incident had commenced.

He added that security patrols had been intensified in Kalgo and other off-campus communities where students reside.

Magawata further disclosed that a meeting had been scheduled with owners of private hostels in Kalgo to enforce stricter security measures, including improved lighting and the engagement of night guards.

He urged students to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, while avoiding the spread of unverified information capable of causing panic. He also advised them to avoid late-night movements, move in groups where necessary, and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to security agencies.

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According to him, the university remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its students.

The deceased was buried on Thursday following a Janazah prayer held at the mosque of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

The university management commiserated with the family, friends, coursemates and the entire student community over the loss, and prayed for the repose of his soul.