The Government of Ghana has commenced the repatriation of 327 Ghanaian nationals affected by a mass demolition exercise in the Port Bouët Municipality of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. In a statement on Friday, June 12, 2026, the Ministry explained that the affected citizens were…...

The Government of Ghana has commenced the repatriation of 327 Ghanaian nationals affected by a mass demolition exercise in the Port Bouët Municipality of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, 2026, the Ministry explained that the affected citizens were displaced after losing their homes and livelihoods as a result of the ongoing demolition operations in the area.

According to the Ministry, 228 of the stranded nationals have already returned to Ghana, arriving on Thursday, June 11, 2026, while arrangements have been concluded for the remaining 99 to be transported home.

It said all 327 Ghanaians had been residing in areas impacted by the demolition exercise and became stranded due to lack of accommodation and financial means to remain in Côte d’Ivoire.

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“The Government of Ghana is repatriating three hundred and twenty-seven (327) Ghanaians who were affected by the ongoing mass demolition exercise being undertaken by authorities in the Port Bouët Municipality in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire,” the Ministry said.

The statement added that the government has provided transportation support, including buses and trucks, to convey the affected citizens and their belongings back to Ghana at no cost.

“The Government of Ghana has provided buses and trucks to convey our nationals and their belongings free of charge back to Ghana safely,” it stated.

The Ministry further disclosed that discussions are ongoing with Ivorian authorities, who have indicated willingness to compensate victims of the demolition exercise.

It noted that Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Abidjan will continue to engage relevant authorities to ensure affected citizens receive the promised compensation.

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“The Ministry further wishes to acknowledge that Ivorian authorities have expressed their desire to compensate the victims of their demolition exercise,” the statement added.

The Ministry assured that the government remains committed to protecting the welfare of Ghanaians abroad and will continue efforts to support the reintegration of the returnees.

It also expressed appreciation to Côte d’Ivoire authorities for their cooperation in facilitating the safe repatriation process.