The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announce a change in the expected arrival time of the evacuation flight conveying Nigerian returnees from Johannesburg, South Africa....

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announce a change in the expected arrival time of the evacuation flight conveying Nigerian returnees from Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the flight is now expected to arrive between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, following operational constraints.

Ebienfa explained that the exact arrival time would be confirmed after boarding and take-off procedures are completed in Johannesburg.

He apologised for any inconvenience the delay may cause and assured that updates would be communicated promptly.