The Federal Government has announced the commencement of evacuation of Nigerian nationals affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with the first batch scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Thursday morning. According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the evacuees will…...

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of evacuation of Nigerian nationals affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with the first batch scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Thursday morning.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the evacuees will depart Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night aboard an Air Peace flight and are expected to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The operation is being handled by Air Peace Airlines, with the Federal Government fully funding the evacuation exercise. The ministry stressed that all affected Nigerians will be repatriated at no cost.

“The evacuation operation will be undertaken by Air Peace Airlines. The Federal Government of Nigeria has fully funded the evacuation exercise; consequently, all affected Nigerians will be repatriated at no cost to them,” the statement said.

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The ministry assured that adequate arrangements had been put in place by relevant government agencies to receive and support the returnees upon arrival.

It explained that the evacuees would undergo documentation and profiling processes before being assisted and reunited with their families.

“The Ministry further wishes to assure the public that the Federal Government, through relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, has put in place the necessary reception and support arrangements for the returnees,” it added.