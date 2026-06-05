Nigeria has announced plans to repatriate more than 1,000 of its nationals from South Africa as concerns grow over renewed anti-immigrant tensions and sporadic violence targeting foreign residents in the country. The development follows similar moves by Ghana, which recently evacuated hundreds of its citizens from South Africa amid rising…...

Nigeria has announced plans to repatriate more than 1,000 of its nationals from South Africa as concerns grow over renewed anti-immigrant tensions and sporadic violence targeting foreign residents in the country.

The development follows similar moves by Ghana, which recently evacuated hundreds of its citizens from South Africa amid rising protests and unrest linked to hostility toward migrants.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, screening for Nigeria’s voluntary repatriation programme began on Thursday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said to AFP on Friday that the exercise was still ongoing, adding that the final figure had not been determined.

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“Total figure not out yet,” he said. “We are expecting over a 1,000 persons.”

In a statement dated Tuesday, Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria said it had reached arrangements with South African authorities to allow affected nationals with immigration-related offences to leave voluntarily instead of facing detention.

The mission said it had “negotiated waivers with host authorities” so that those with “immigration-related offences” would be allowed to depart on scheduled repatriation flights.

South Africa, Africa’s most industrialised economy, has long been a major destination for migrants across the continent, including both documented and undocumented workers.

However, with unemployment levels exceeding 30 percent, the country has repeatedly experienced outbreaks of xenophobic protests and violence against foreign nationals.

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Recent tensions have revived broader continental debates on migration, xenophobia and the gap between pan-African ideals and the realities faced by African migrants.

Fears have also grown following an ultimatum issued by a citizen-led group demanding the expulsion of undocumented migrants by June 30, raising concerns about possible renewed violence.

While the South African government has intensified enforcement actions against undocumented migration, it has also urged citizens to avoid taking the law into their own hands.