Security operatives in Borno State have arrested three suspected logistics suppliers linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, during a coordinated operation around Mainok village in Kaga Local Government Area. The suspects, identified as Fandi Adam Konto, Aji Bura Modu and Tijjain Abubakar Aisami, were reportedly intercepted while…...

Security operatives in Borno State have arrested three suspected logistics suppliers linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, during a coordinated operation around Mainok village in Kaga Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Fandi Adam Konto, Aji Bura Modu and Tijjain Abubakar Aisami, were reportedly intercepted while attempting to transport medications and other consumable items to terrorist enclaves within the area.

The operation was carried out by the Department of State Services, Borno Command in collaboration with Forest Guard operatives following credible intelligence.

Authorities say the suspects were arrested in the early hours of the operation, while the recovered items have been taken into custody as investigations continue.

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Security agencies say the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorists’ supply networks and strengthen counter-insurgency operations across the North East.