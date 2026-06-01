French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed support for renewed diplomatic efforts led by Donald Trump to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran, describing the initiative as a rare opportunity to stabilise the Middle East....

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed support for renewed diplomatic efforts led by Donald Trump to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran, describing the initiative as a rare opportunity to stabilise the Middle East.

In a statement following a phone call between the two leaders, Macroncommended Trump’s “determined efforts” to secure a deal, noting that such an agreement could pave the way for a broader security framework involving all relevant stakeholders in the region.

The French leader said Paris stands ready to fully support the initiative and contribute to its implementation, including participation in an international mission being coordinated with the United Kingdom and other partners.

The mission, he explained, is designed to enhance maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

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Macron also indicated that France is prepared to provide technical expertise in wider negotiations, particularly on nuclear issues that are expected to form a key component of any agreement.

On Lebanon, Macron praised Trump’s stated commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed the need for a strong and durable ceasefire, alongside coordinated international support for Lebanese authorities to ensure long-term stability.