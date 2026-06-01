The Kogi State Government has announced the immediate suspension of the Echane Festival in Ebiraland.

The decision follows credible intelligence reports indicating that activities associated with the festival have the potential to threaten public peace, safety and security, as well as lead to a breakdown of law and order in parts of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

While the Government recognizes and respects the cultural significance of traditional festivals and their role in preserving the rich heritage of our people, the security of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of government and must take precedence over all other considerations. Consequently, His Excellency, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has directed that the Echane Festival be suspended with immediate effect in the interest of peace and public safety.

The Governor has also directed all security agencies operating in the State to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

Any individual or group found organizing, participating in or promoting activities connected with the suspended festival will be dealt with in accordance with the law.