The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has defended the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that residents of Abuja can already feel the impact of ongoing policies and projects under the current administration.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Monday, Wike dismissed claims that the government’s programmes have not translated into meaningful benefits for citizens, attributing such views to sentiment-driven criticism.

“When I begin to hear people say people are angry, people are not feeling the impact of government, I say, come, is it really just because we want to say so that we are saying something to criticise the government?” he said.

While acknowledging that the administration has not achieved all its goals, the minister stressed that its efforts should not be overlooked.

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“I’m not saying the government have done everything, I’m not saying so,” he added.

Wike argued that residents of the Federal Capital Territory should be able to point to visible developments and interventions if they assess the government’s performance objectively.

“But if you are really a resident in Abuja, can you, in truth, say you don’t feel the impact of this government? Forget about your sentiment. Forget about, oh, I want my village man to be president,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to separate political preferences from governance assessment, noting that sentiment often shapes public perception.

“If you are really staying in Abuja, will you say this government has not made any impact in terms of whatever you may name?” he asked.

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The minister reiterated that while the administration has not achieved “100 per cent” of its targets, progress is ongoing and there remains hope in the direction of its policies.