Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dismissed reports suggesting a shift in his political ambitions, reaffirming his intention to contest for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM)....

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dismissed reports suggesting a shift in his political ambitions, reaffirming his intention to contest for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In a statement on his official X formerly Twitter handle @senbalamohammed, he clarified that his focus remains solely on the senatorial race, urging the public to disregard claims of any alternative political plans as speculative and inaccurate.

The clarification follows a social media post by Nuhu Sada @nuhusada, which alleged that Bala Mohammed will resign from the APM to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with suggestions he might emerge as a potential running mate to Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Responding, He firmly distanced himself from the speculation, emphasising that his political trajectory has not changed.

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In a follow-up message, Nuhu Sada acknowledged the clarification, expressing respect for the position and wishing him success in his political pursuits.