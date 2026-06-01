Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dismissed reports suggesting a shift in his political ambitions, reaffirming his intention to contest for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
In a statement on his official X formerly Twitter handle @senbalamohammed, he clarified that his focus remains solely on the senatorial race, urging the public to disregard claims of any alternative political plans as speculative and inaccurate.
The clarification follows a social media post by Nuhu Sada @nuhusada, which alleged that Bala Mohammed will resign from the APM to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with suggestions he might emerge as a potential running mate to Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Responding, He firmly distanced himself from the speculation, emphasising that his political trajectory has not changed.
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In a follow-up message, Nuhu Sada acknowledged the clarification, expressing respect for the position and wishing him success in his political pursuits.