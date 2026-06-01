The Police Service Commission has dismissed a fake recruitment shortlist circulating on social media, describing it as false and misleading.

In a press release signed by its Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Njoku Kalu, the Commission clarified that no list for medical examination has been released, noting that the evaluation of the written examination is still ongoing.

It explained that successful candidates will be contacted directly through official channels, including email, SMS, and the recruitment portal at npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, as well as other verified communication platforms.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to a merit-based recruitment process, stressing that the effectiveness of the police force depends on the quality and integrity of those selected.

It also warned applicants and members of the public to be cautious of fraudsters and fake information, reiterating that the entire recruitment exercise remains completely free at all stages.