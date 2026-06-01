Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have successfully rescued 23 kidnapped passengers following a swift counter-kidnapping operation along the Ayegunle–Bunu Road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State....

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have successfully rescued 23 kidnapped passengers following a swift counter-kidnapping operation along the Ayegunle–Bunu Road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The rescue operation was launched in the early hours of 1 June 2026 after suspected bandits barricaded the highway and abducted several passengers travelling through the area.

Acting on a distress call received at about 3:30 am, troops deployed within the Kabba metropolis immediately staged a rescue operation to the scene.

Although the kidnappers had fled before the arrival of security forces, troops swiftly initiated an aggressive pursuit along the criminals’ suspected withdrawal routes.

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The troops during an assessment of the attack scene recovered two Toyota commercial buses and a HOWO truck abandoned by the roadside.

Two victims were confirmed dead, while five others sustained injuries and were promptly evacuated to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The relentless pressure mounted by the pursuing troops forced the kidnappers to abandon 23 of their captives, who were subsequently rescued unharmed and secured.

Troops have continued to dominate the general area and are conducting intensive search-and-rescue operations aimed at locating and safely recovering any remaining victims still in captivity.

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The Nigerian Army remains resolute in denying criminal elements freedom of action and will continue to work closely with other security agencies and local stakeholders to strengthen security across Kogi State and the nation at large.

The Army urges the public to continue supporting ongoing security efforts by providing timely and credible information to relevant security agencies.