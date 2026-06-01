The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the World Health Organization (WHO) have reaffirmed their joint commitment to containing the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Bunia, following a high-level assessment mission to the affected area.

In a joint statement, both parties said the outbreak, linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has prompted intensified efforts to protect vulnerable populations and prevent further spread.

They emphasised the need for stronger coordination of response activities, including surveillance, treatment, and community engagement, as well as support for affected communities.

The government and WHO also pledged to mobilise both national and international partners to scale up interventions aimed at bringing the outbreak under control.

The renewed collaboration is expected to bolster health security measures in the region and improve preparedness against future outbreaks.