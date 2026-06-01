A former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed reports claiming he is planning a protest over rising insecurity, describing the message circulating on social media as false and misleading....

A former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed reports claiming he is planning a protest over rising insecurity, describing the message circulating on social media as false and misleading.

In a press statement, Kwankwaso said he does not support any action capable of disrupting public order or leading to the destruction of lives and property, stressing his commitment to peaceful and constructive engagement in addressing national challenges.

He reaffirmed his belief in democratic processes, noting that the ballot box remains the most legitimate and effective means of expressing grievances and pursuing political change.

Kwankwaso added that his party, the New Nigeria Development Congress (NDC), is confident of achieving victory in forthcoming elections through peaceful and lawful means.

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He urged members of the public to disregard the circulating message and ignore those spreading disinformation.