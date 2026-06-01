The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he would have advised former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, against contesting under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the remark during a media interaction in Abuja, where he commented on ongoing opposition realignments and coalition politics shaping the build-up to the next election cycle.

According to him, Amaechi’s political choice would not strengthen his electoral prospects, insisting that such a move was strategically unwise.

The comment further highlights the continuing political rivalry between both men, who were once key allies in Rivers State politics before parting ways and emerging on opposing political platforms.

While Wike is currently serving in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Amaechi has aligned with opposition forces within the ADC coalition as political activities intensify ahead of 2027.

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The exchange adds to growing political tension as realignments, defections, and coalition-building continue to dominate Nigeria’s pre-election landscape.