President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in collaboration with the Oyo State Government following renewed security concerns in parts of the state....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in collaboration with the Oyo State Government following renewed security concerns in parts of the state.

The directive comes after a high-level Federal Government delegation visited Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State to assess the situation on the ground.

The President also ordered the deployment of a specialised security unit equipped with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts aimed at securing the safe return of abducted pupils and their teachers.

In addition, the request by the affected communities for the establishment of a military base in the area is currently under urgent consideration by the Federal Government.

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Tinubu expressed deep sympathy with the affected families, stating that no child should be taken from the safety of a classroom and no parent should be subjected to such distress.