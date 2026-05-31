Former Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Samuel Mayunwon Ajose, popularly known as SMA Gold has congratulated Princess Damilola Sonayon James on her emergence as the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate for Lagos State....

Former Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Samuel Mayunwon Ajose, popularly known as SMA Gold has congratulated Princess Damilola Sonayon James on her emergence as the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate for Lagos State.

Ajose who released the congratulatory message through his official X handle @samuelajose_ said her emergence is a proud moment for Badagry and a well deserved recognition of her dedication, service, and commitment to the APC.

https://x.com/i/status/2061112065159201277

According to him “For those of us who have consistently advocated for greater inclusion and representation for Badagry, this milestone is both meaningful and encouraging. My advocacy was never about personal ambition, but about ensuring that our people have a voice and a place at the table”.

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He disclosed that her emergence is an achievement worthy of celebration while wishing her wisdom, strength, and success in the journey ahead.