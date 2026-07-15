The trial of social media influencer and relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, was on Wednesday adjourned until July 20, 2026, after she failed to appear before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos....

The trial of social media influencer and relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, was on Wednesday adjourned until July 20, 2026, after she failed to appear before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.



Blessing CEO is standing trial before Justice D.I. Dipeolu on a two-count charge filed by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bordering on alleged obtaining by false pretence and theft of N36 million.

At the resumed hearing, defence counsel, P.I. Nwafuru, informed the court that officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service had notified him that his client was ill and was therefore unable to attend the proceedings.

He urged the court to grant an adjournment, assuring that a medical report would be presented at the next sitting.

Justice Dipeolu subsequently adjourned the case until Monday, July 20, 2026, for the continuation of trial.

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According to one of the charges, Blessing CEO allegedly obtained N36 million from Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, by falsely claiming she could lease a six-bedroom detached duplex located at No. 1B, Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos.

The charge states that the defendant “obtained the sum of N36,000,000.00… under the false pretence of leasing a six-bedroom detached duplex… which representation you knew to be false,” an offence alleged to be contrary to the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.