The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared a state of emergency over the poor condition of students' hostels across tertiary institutions in Nigeria, describing the situation as unacceptable....

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared a state of emergency over the poor condition of students’ hostels across tertiary institutions in Nigeria, describing the situation as unacceptable.

Speaking at the NANS National Inauguration, NANS President Babatunde Akinteye, popularly known as Babtee, said the association would intensify efforts to ensure students are provided with safe, conducive and habitable accommodation.



The student body also announced the relocation of its national headquarters to Anambra State as part of its campaign for the release of student leaders it said were being unlawfully detained.

NANS condemned what it described as the illegal detention of its members and called on Magistrate Nnamdi Aduma, who also serves as Financial Secretary of the Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria, to ensure justice is served and due process is followed.

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The association reaffirmed its commitment to defending the rights, welfare and freedom of Nigerian students, insisting it would not be intimidated or silenced in its pursuit of justice.