Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified offensive operations in Nigeria's North-East following the failed ISWAP attack on Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, leading to the arrest of a suspected foreign terrorist operative....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified offensive operations in Nigeria’s North-East following the failed ISWAP attack on Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, leading to the arrest of a suspected foreign terrorist operative.



Military sources said troops recovered High Frequency Handheld (HHR) radios abandoned by fleeing ISWAP fighters during follow-up operations after the attack.



In a separate operation in Abadam Local Government Area on the Lake Chad Islands, troops arrested a fleeing Arab suspect believed to be a Moroccan with alleged links to ISIS.

According to security sources, the suspect was identified after forensic analysis of a camcorder recovered from a neutralised terrorist cameraman.

The analysis, conducted in collaboration with international partners, reportedly linked the suspect to the Cross Kauwa attack.

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The suspect was subsequently airlifted by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter to a secure facility for further interrogation.

Military authorities described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle ISWAP’s foreign support network and disrupt the group’s operations in the Lake Chad region.