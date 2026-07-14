The trial of former Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku over an alleged N27 billion fraud continued on Tuesday, with a prosecution witness alleging that funds from several local government councils were channelled through his company's account for the purchase and distribution of Christmas grains....

The trial of former Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku over an alleged N27 billion fraud continued on Tuesday, with a prosecution witness alleging that funds from several local government councils were channelled through his company’s account for the purchase and distribution of Christmas grains.



Testifying before Justice S.C. Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, the third prosecution witness, Taiwo Johns, said all payments into the account of his company, P3 Cornerstone Nigeria Limited, were made on the instructions of senior officials in the state’s Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Johns, who is testifying in the trial alongside former Permanent Secretary Bello Yero, told the court that he acted on the directives of Yero, Director of Finance Babangida Hassan and Chief Cashier John Columba.

He said Donga Local Government transferred N30 million into the company’s account on July 1, 2019, and that he withdrew the money in cash the same day before handing it over to Dare Lawal, following instructions from his superiors.

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The witness also detailed several other transactions, including an N8 million payment from Donga Local Government, a N3 million manager’s cheque from Yorro Local Government, and multiple deposits from Gashaka, Zing, Gassol, Bali and Ardo Kola local government councils.

According to him, Gashaka, Donga and Zing local governments paid a combined N110 million into the company’s account on July 29, 2019, which he said was subsequently withdrawn in cash and collected by the former permanent secretary.

Johns further told the court that six local government cashiers made separate cash deposits totalling about N51.8 million on September 18, 2019, adding that most of the money was later transferred to the account of Blessed Springs Modern Communication.

Meanwhile, counsel to Ishaku, Chris Umar (SAN), applied for permission for the former governor to travel to Dubai for medical examination and surgery.

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The prosecution did not oppose the application, and Justice Oriji granted the request before adjourning the case until October 5, 2026, for the continuation of the testimony of the third prosecution witness.

Ishaku and Yero have both pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them