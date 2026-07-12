The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has paid a condolence visit to former Zamfara Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Nasiha, following the death of his wife, Hajiya Kulu....

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has paid a condolence visit to former Zamfara Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Nasiha, following the death of his wife, Hajiya Kulu.

Hajiya Kulu passed away a few days ago in India after a brief illness.

Matawalle, a former Governor of Zamfara State, arrived in Gusau through the Gusau International Airport to a warm reception by hundreds of supporters before proceeding to Senator Nasiha’s residence.



The Minister was accompanied by a high-powered delegation of political leaders and party stakeholders from across the state.

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During the visit, Matawalle expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest.

He also prayed for Allah to give Senator Nasiha and his family the strength, comfort and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, Senator Hassan Nasiha thanked the Minister for the visit, describing him as a leader who values relationships and shows love and respect regardless of political differences.

Nasiha served as Bello Matawalle’s deputy during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State and was his running mate in the 2023 general election.

Special prayers were also offered for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Kulu and for Allah to grant her family the strength to cope with the loss.

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Among those who accompanied the Minister were Senator Sahabi Ya’u, representing Zamfara North Senatorial District; Director-General of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Yazeed Shehu Danfulani; Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission and former Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya; APC State Secretary Ibrahim Maigandi Danmaliki; APC State Auditor Yusuf Idris, as well as other party leaders and dignitaries.